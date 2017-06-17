NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps To Be Held In 14 Cities • Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY – For the sixth year in a row, the NFL has partnered with Hall of Fame offensive tackle, Anthony Muñoz, to host NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps throughout the country as part of the NFL’s year-round Hispanic outreach initiative, focused on offering youth opportunities to play and experience the game of football.

Riding on last year’s success, the NFL is expanding its PLAY 60 Character Camp program, visiting 14 cities this summer and fall. Beginning in Seattle, 16 NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps will be hosted across 14 markets, including multiple cities in Florida, California and New York. Each site will welcome nearly 300 predominately-Hispanic youth, ages 9-13, with little or no football experience from local youth organizations.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the sixth year of the NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps,” said Anthony Muñoz, Founder of the Anthony Muñoz Hall of Fame Foundation. “This year, we have the opportunity to reach more kids as we expand our schedule to include more camps in more cities than ever before. These community-level efforts have a tremendous impact on the children, and it’s an honor to work with them each and every year. When I was young, interacting with and learning directly from my NFL heroes was huge, and these camps continue that cause today.”

The camps’ mission is to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise, and reinforcing the importance of character in athletics and life. These grass roots efforts have made a strong impact in these communities and are creating significant momentum for a broader movement.

The program will work in collaboration with USA Football and its NFL FLAG curriculum, which encourages participants to be physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football, lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship through local community leagues. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams.

In addition, the camps will teach character values that are core to the Anthony Muñoz Foundation, as well as promote NFL PLAY 60’s health and fitness message. NFL PLAY 60 is the league’s youth health and fitness campaign, aimed at getting kids active for 60 minutes a day.

If interested in getting your children involved, registration for the NFL FLAG fall season is currently open. To register with an NFL FLAG league in your community or to start a league of your own, visit www.PlayFootball.com.