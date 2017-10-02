NFL and Raiders Lend Support to Las Vegas • Latino Sports

The NFL and Oakland Raiders will lend support to the Las Vegas community to support the victims’ families and survivors of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

The NFL Foundation will match the Oakland Raiders’ $50,000 contribution to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Clark County Commissioner Chair STEVE SISOLAK started the fundraiser to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. Fans can donate here.

The NFL Foundation will contribute an additional $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with blood drives and other relief efforts in Las Vegas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking event,” said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL. “We are grateful for the first responders who bravely helped those in need.”

The City of Las Vegas encourages individuals to donate blood with United Blood Services at 6930 W. Charleston or 601 Whitney Ranch Dr. in Henderson. Those looking for loved ones should call 1-866-535-5654.

The NFL also encourages fans to download the Red Cross Blood App to make an appointment and to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients wherever and whenever the need arise.