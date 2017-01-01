NFL Sunday: Jets vs. Bills [MetLife Photos] • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – From all of us here at Latino Sports, Happy New Year to you and your family. Today, I’m at MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s NFL game between the woeful New York Jets (4-11) and the underachieving Buffalo Bills (7-8).

The only thing both are playing for is pride. If this indeed is the new year, both sides should provide their spectators in attendance a competitive and high-scoring match. Only in a perfect world but you never know…

When it comes to the J-E-T-S, the only thing I ask for is that they win a minimum of five games a season. Whether they play well or not, I only care that they win five games. I could care less who is starting for the team and what is their promotion giveaway for the game. Win five games and I’m in Heaven. Loss 12 games and I’m in postseason Hell.

Hours prior to kickoff, I took my customary stroll around MetLife Stadium. On a beautiful, cold and windy weather like today, I made the most of it. Using my Google Pixel, I took some pregame photos. With that said, may the Jets finish their NFL Season with a 5-11 record.