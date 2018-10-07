The Night That Gary Sánchez Became Scary Gary • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – For many who were doubting Gary Sánchez in the later part of this season, all I can say is: Who Is Scary Gary?

We all know that the Yankees have a powerful homerun-hitting lineup that can easily put any game away in any inning cause that is what having more than one power hitting homerun player can do. And that is what we saw yesterday at Fenway Park. Aaron Judge slammed the gavel and the court rose to their feet with his first inning blast off David Price. His 445 foot blast, his third in this third postseason game put the Yankees up 1-0 in the top of the first and quickly set the Yanks-Red Sox rivalry in motion early in the game.

However, it was Sánchez the other homerun hitter who has struggled so much at both sides of the plate with injuries this year who still managed to hit 18 home runs in the regular season that stole the show and set his nickname, Scary Gary in marquee lights

Gary is now healthy and playing on the biggest stage in the postseason and in this stage he did not disappoint. He showed why manager, Aaron Boone’s decision to stick with him was never in question. His two homers in the Yankees’ 6-2 victory yesterday in this second game of the American League Division Series was huge.

His first one, a solo shot in the second inning gave the Yankees a 2 -0 lead that they never gave up. However, it was his second and incredible ‘monster blast” that went out of the stadium that shook the Red Sox Nation and sent the Yankee Universe in wild celebration.

This second blast was with runners on first and third in the top of the seventh demolished, Eduardo Rodríguez’s pitch over the stadium and onto Lansdowne Street. This one gave New York a 6-1 lead and quieted much of the Red Sox fan and also many of the Sanchez detractors.

I personally loved that he did a symbolic mic drop at the plate. We have been with Gary through thick and thin. We honored him during Hispanic Heritage Month for his rookie season, an award that might have been late in receiving, but it could not have come at a better time. When he received his award from Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association, we made him believe in himself and remember the Gary Sanchez he was. His appreciation for the award was obvious to all and as we can see now, it could not have come at a better time if it contributed to helping a player break out of a temporary funk.