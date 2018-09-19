No Clinching For Red Sox In Bronx Yesterday • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The Red Sox came to the Bronx yesterday with the best record in baseball (108 – 48) yesterday and just one game short of clinching the American League Eastern Division Championship.

The team has been playing exceptionally well under the rookie manager, Alex Cora and a win over the Yankees yesterday would have meant celebrating on Yankee Universe soil, a kind of “in your face” as the rivalry of these two teams is legendary.

When asked about possibly planning a celebration party if they clinched yesterday Manager, Cora stated in his press interview prior to the game that it would be symbolic to clinch the division title in historic Yankee stadium, but that it would be a celebration of the players as they were the one’s that made it happen.

Apparently clinching on their first game of this important series was not to happen as they lost a close one to the home team by a score of 3 – 2. However, the Red Sox will clinch as they have two more games here and the chances of losing all three to the Yankees is slim.

One positive note for the humble Red Sox manager that refused to take much of the credit for the teams performance is the fact that being the only born Puerto Rican manager in the big leagues and clinching in the Bronx with the largest number of Puerto Ricans in any county on the mainland would make for a celebration by many inside the Yankee Universe.