No Fourth Quarter Fallout as Jets Finish Chiefs • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – In my fourteen years covering Major League Baseball, you would think I already covered a regular season game in the NFL. Considering how the Jets (5-7) have been so inconsistent and continuing to blow fourth quarter leads, this particular win against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) was truly a nice treat for this rookie football journalist.

My first-ever game in the NFL was a win and what an exciting 38-31 victory for Gang Green.

Forget about the return of “Revis Island” or even how many ridiculous points the Jets have allowed in the fourth quarter, but Week 13 proved to be a must-win game. And let’s face it: even a huge sigh of relief for Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles and the entire 2017 team.

Now whether you get the latest news online or in the many dailies that still exist in the tri-state area, the constant chatter, if you are a die-hard fan, is this team still making the playoffs?

Considering how many regular-season games are left on the schedule, the chances are quite slim but you have to admit that veteran QB Josh McCown (26-for-36, 331 yds.) provided a rather entertaining matchup against his counterpart in Kansas City, Alex Smith (19-for-36, 366 yds.)

If there was a moment that Jet fans were literally shaking their heads or even texting “SMH” to countless friends was in the first quarter. In less than five minutes, the Chiefs would score twice putting the Jets in a 14-0 deficit.

But McCown and company weren’t going to collapse under pressure and would bounce back rather quickly with two 1-yard runs by McCown and Bilal Powell to tie the game.

With the score all even, the Chiefs looked to replicate their offense from the first quarter to score quickly against the Jets. With 10:23 remaining, the Chiefs attempted a field goal that soared wide-right providing the Jets with an excellent opportunity to move ahead early in the second quarter.

But once again, those Jet fans would be texting that familiar “SMH” when everyone at MetLife would witness a very unlikely run by the Chiefs quarterback.

Try a 70-yard run by Alex Smith that honestly should not have happened. With the Chiefs not able to capitalize on such a huge defensive blunder by the Jets, the Chiefs settled for 36-yard field goal.

With 2:49 remaining before the half and the Chiefs up 17-14, McCown remained composed as the Jets offense entered into the red zone.

With 29 seconds remaining before the half, McCown completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Matt Forte and along with successful PAT pushed the Jets ahead 21-17.

Entering the third quarter, Gang Green would once again kick another field goal. With the score 24-17, once again it would be another “SMH” moment for Jets fandom as the Chiefs would need only 16 seconds to score a touchdown and tie the game 24-24.

With 3:27 remaining in the third quarter, Jets once again turned to Chandler Catanzaro for a 37-yard field goal. Entering the fourth quarter and the Jets ahead 27-24, for the next 15 min MetLife fans held their breath and sat on the edge of their seats.

Because of a phenomenal catch by Jermaine Kearse, the Jets would once again be positioned to add additional points on the scoreboard.

It almost seemed that although the Jets’ offense was quite outstanding, there was difficulty scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Once again, Catanzaro completed a 38-yard field goal to push Gang Green forward 30-24.

The Jets would commit a boneheaded 15-yard penalty that allowed Smith to connect with a 40-yard touchdown for a slight 31-30 lead. There would be no more “SHM” against Gang Green but the Chiefs were called for unnecessary roughness and gave the Jets, who were in the red zone and still having difficulty to score, another fresh set of downs.

The Jets simply couldn’t score till finally a 1-yard run by McCowan but the Chiefs were once again flagged for holding on a two-point conversion. Now inquiring minds would like to know: What the hell was Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters doing by throwing the penalty flag into the stands?

Frustration…yes, but if you’re a Chiefs fan, you’re definitely shaking your head. These huge penalties in the waning minutes of the final quarter gave the Jets their fifth victory of the season and still a slimmer of hope. The 2017 Jets aren’t done and can still see another game, another opportunity, and another win against the Denver Broncos.

And yes, the Jets learned an important lesson in Week 13 – Finish the game.