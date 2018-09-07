Noia on CY Young Race: Team Comes First • Latino Sports

Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Aaron Noia put no emphasis on the CY Young Award after he helped pitch the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Mets at Citi Field Friday evening. The right-hander improved to 16-4 and moved into a tie with Max Scherzer of the Nationals for the NL lead in wins.

Sunday afternoon in the finale of this three-game series, Jacob deGrom will start for the Mets and leads the NL with a 1.68 ERA. So this weekend two of the premiere starters in the game have a chance to improve their mark in a quest for the coveted award.

However, these games are more important for the Phillies. The Atlanta Braves hold a three-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East, and they are in the thick of a wild card spot, 3.5 games in a contested battle with the Brewers, Cardinals, Dodgers, and the Diamondbacks.

Noia went 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five starts against the Mets this season. However the home run ball has been a weakness in his past few starts, and when you are battling for a playoff spot and perhaps a prestigious award, that could hurt the chances for the Phillies and that personnel accomplishment.

“Last of my worries,” said Noia when asked about pitching two days prior to deGrom in New York. ” This team comes first.”

The Mets got to Noia with home run balls from Jay Bruce in the second inning. Dominic Smith tied the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

“It happens, couple balls over the plate,” said Noia about the fastball Bruce hit to right-center on the first pitch and the opposite field shot hit by Smith.

Noia allowed four hits or fewer for the 17th time this season, most for a Phillies pitcher since 1908 and tied for most among NL starters this season. Not as impressive as the record deGrom has accomplished, tying a Major League record of allowing of three or fewer runs in 25 consecutive starts.

The Phillies would got their decisive lead in the eighth and assured a win for their starter with a Rhys Hoskins home run leading off the eighth inning,

“First win was big,” said Hoskins. “Pretty confident with guys going next two days.” Two Right handers, Zach Eflin (9-6) and Vince Velasquez (9-10) oppose Noah Syndergaard Saturday evening and deGrom Sunday afternoon

So the next center of attention will be Sunday when deGrom tries to once again get a win and keep his hopes alive for the Cy Young honor.

NOTES: Jeff McNeil hit a game-tying RBI with a double in the third inning for the Mets… Starter Steven Matz, 5.0 innings, 3-hits, 2 runs, 8 strikeouts did not figure in the decision. Matz has a career best 132 strikeouts this season…

Traded by the Mets to the Phillies prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, Asdrubral Cabrera gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning…

Carlos Santana hit a two run homer in the third inning and extended his hitting streak to nine games. His 81 RBI surpassed the 79 of last year. His career high of 87 came as a member of the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

Comment: [email protected]