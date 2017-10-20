 Not Easy Playing Baseball If Your Mind Is On Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

Baseball

Not Easy Playing Baseball If Your Mind Is On Puerto Rico

By

on

Bronx, NY: I recently had a conversation with Carlos Beltran when the Astros were in the Bronx playing the Yankees. Both of us spoke more about Puerto Rico, our towns, our families and the present situation on the island.

We compared notes and shared stories that we had heard from friends and family. One thing that stood out was that have not had a good nights sleep, or a day that went buy that we were not thinking out the island, our families and friends.

I, unlike Carlos am not involved in a post season pressure cooker that requires all of his attention on a game that could give him what he has not yet gotten in about two decades of baseball, a World Series ring.

I empathized with Carlos and wished him much success. As I walked away I could only think about the pressure that Carlos must be going through and how this monster storm has affected much more than what we hear about in the news.

The following is an article that appeared in the New York Times that we would like to share with our readers. NYTIMES

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

Recommended for you