Not A Good Fourth Of July For The Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – What had started as a promising day for Yankees LHP CC Sabathia painfully ended in 2.2 innings. Everything unraveled for Sabathia when he wasn’t able to get the third out necessary to end the third inning.

Unable to produce that third and crucial out, Sabathia surrendered a couple of hits, walks and painfully, four earned runs. For the 44,018 spectators in attendance at Yankee Stadium, they witnessed the Pinstripes feast and famine.

For 2.2 innings, the Yankees were a cohesive unit backing up their pitcher. Plays were happening, outs were produced and the innings were ending rather quickly. As soon as CC was unable to generate that third out, the enter team follow suit.

Defensively, offensively, the Yanks were no longer a match for Toronto. Kudos to the Blue Jays for captializing on the the Pinstripes collaspe. Following Tuesday’s win, Toronto demonstrated that they’re a team better than their 38-45 record. After the third inning, the Blue Jays were held scoreless for the rest of the game. Regardless, the game was over.

The Yankees had several chances to get themselves back into the game and their only real opportunity came in the fourth inning when Aaron Judge blasted his 28th home run of the season. Trailing 4-1 and with plenty of time for a rally, the Yankees were in the game but they really weren’t. While baseball is a game of emotions, it’s also a game of motions.

For New York, they recovered from the horrendous third inning but they weren’t able to overcome it. With one win apiece, both teams return tomorrow for their rubber-match.

Game Summary: Tuesday, July 4, 2017