Now How About This Baseball Fact? • Latino Sports

Now How About This Fact:

Carlos Correa, 22, and Carlos Beltran, 40, hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Houston Astros‘ 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday May 9. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in team history that a player aged 22 or younger and another 40 or over hit a home run in the same game.

And Correa and Beltran, both from Puerto Rico, accomplished the feat off of Braves starter Bartolo Colón, who at 43 has started seven games this season.

Three Latinos making history. Is this the future of baseball or what?