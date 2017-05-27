 Now How About This Fact? • Latino Sports

Baseball

Now How About This Fact?

By

on

Now How About This Fact:

Carlos Correa, 22, and Carlos Beltran, 40, hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Houston Astros‘ 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday May 9. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in team history that a player aged 22 or younger and another 40 or over hit a home run in the same game.

And Correa and Beltran, both from Puerto Rico, accomplished the feat off of Braves starter Bartolo Colón, who at 43 has started seven games this season.

Three Latinos making history. Is this the future of baseball or what?

 

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.