NSA Grants Scholarships To High Schoolers • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Wednesday, the National Supermarket Association’s Scholarship Foundation, granted over $150,000 in scholarships to 113 students from communities served by our member supermarkets.

Scholarships were granted in amounts ranging from $1,000-$2,000 and were given based on academic achievement, educational potential and financial need.

The Scholarship Foundation has granted more than a million dollars in educational scholarships in the last decade. Scholarships not only help students achieve their educational goals but also empower local communities through education. Many of these students come from communities of color and are the first in their family to pursue a college degree.

NSA believes education can transform a person’s life and that same person can have a positive impact to improve an entire community. The NSA serves as a catalyst between the vendors and the supermarket owners to raise the funds needed for the scholarships. The presenting sponsor of this year’s scholarship awards ceremony was Frito Lay.

“The Scholarship dinner is at the core of NSA’s mission. Our members are most proud of this event because it’s an opportunity to give back to the communities we come from and continue to serve” said President of National Supermarket Association, Rudy Fuertes. “It is an honor and a privilege to help these young people achieve their educational goals. We hope that they go on to succeed and continue the tradition of giving back.”

Council Member Ritchie Torres, the youngest elected official in NYC, who represents the Central Bronx and Fordham University in the City Council, keynoted the event.

“The National Supermarket Association shows year-after-year that it is in the business of not only expanding opportunity for supermarket owners, but also for ambitious and inspiring students. These scholarships will open doors to students who will be future leaders who give back to their communities. It’s inspiring to hear their stories and goals, and we look forward to their future accomplishments,” said Council Member Ritchie Torres of the Bronx.

“I commend the National Supermarket Association’s Scholarship Foundation and NAS president Rudy Fuertes for today’s announcement awarding more than $150,000 in scholarships to 113 students from communities throughout New York and in urban cities throughout the East coast,” said U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13).

“The possibilities are endless when students believe in themselves and have the academic support to achieve. These funds will play a significant role in affording these recipient students opportunities to achieve educational excellence by helping to lessen the financial burden they may incur when reaching their educational goals. The NSA is making a positive difference in our community, for our culture, and in support of a stronger future for the next generation of leaders.”

“These scholarships provide much needed financial aid to students not only in The Bronx but across the city, and I am thrilled to recognize the National Supermarket Associations ongoing commitment to the betterment of our youth,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

The NSA continues to prove itself an optimal partner with communities across our great city thanks to their excellent scholarship program,” said Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez. “Paying for college is one of the greatest burdens and can even lead some students to forego this important opportunity for fear of high costs and debt. Thanks to the NSA, their membership and President Rudy Fuentes, over 100 worthy students will get the support they need to excel.”

About the National Supermarket Association

Founded in 1989 by Hispanic entrepreneurs, the NSA is a trade association that represents the interest of independent supermarket owners in New York and other urban cities throughout the East coast, Mid-Atlantic region and Florida.

Beginning in the mid seventies, these entrepreneurs had the courage of opening supermarkets in areas abandoned by the large chains, as they were economically depressed and mostly minority neighborhoods. These men and women had the vision and the commitment to fill a vacuum in those communities, at a time when the term “food desert” had not even been coined. Currently, many NSA members continue to serve those areas by offering healthy foods and full service supermarkets.

The association has grown dramatically in the last two decades and currently provides its members hands on representation in both the private and public sectors and advocates issues that impact the entire supermarket industry. Current membership represents approximately 400 supermarkets. Most members are of Hispanic descent, and their stores are predominantly located in minority neighborhoods.

The NSA provides outreach services to corporations that want to capture the booming Hispanic market by providing counseling on marketing strategies to reach Hispanic retailers and consumers, including market and cultural intelligence.

For more information, go to NSAGlobal.org.