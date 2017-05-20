Numbers Night For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Friday night, the New York Mets ruptured their seven-game losing streak as they grinded out a tough 3-0 win over the American League West team, Los Angeles Angels in the first game of their three-game series.

Against the Angels, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pitched 7.0 strong innings and won his third game of the season. Complimenting deGrom’s performance, Amazin’ hitter Michael Conforto 11th home run of the season provided the necessary insurance run his stumbling team desperately needed. In addition, Mets manager Terry Collins tied Davey Johnson’s franchise record as managed his 1,012th game as Mets manager.

It’s Saturday night and the Mets will face the Angles in their second game of their interleague series. Here’s four numbers for the next two games here at Citi Field:

Terry Collins will manage his 1,013th game, most in franchise history.

José Reyes is one hit away from 2,000 hits.

Mets Outfielders are hit a combined 33 homers for the season.

Angels DH Albert Pujols is four home runs away from 600.

The Amazins return to Citi Field to for their second game against the Angels. Can they go 2-for-2? Or will the Angels level the series? Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…