NY Cosmos: Andrés Flores Returns • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: New York Cosmos

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, the New York Cosmos announced today the return of midfielder Andrés Flores. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Andrés had a wonderful season last year,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. “He is a talented young player who has consistently shown his quality and versatility within our midfield. We are looking forward to his contributions this season,” he added.

Flores, 26, is an attack-minded midfielder from El Salvador who first signed with the club on loan from El Salvadorian side Turín-FESA in July 2014. After a successful loan spell, Flores made a permanent move to New York in December 2014. Last season Flores also made 24 appearances (14 starts), amassing 1,435 minutes on pitch, scoring four goals and making six assists.

Flores commented: “I’m very happy to be back at the Cosmos. This is a historic club and it means a lot to be part of it”.

Flores began his youth career with Academia Chelona and moved to Argentina’s River Plate in 2006, where he spent three years. In 2009 Flores returned to El Salvador with A.D. Isidro Metapán, where he made over 60 appearances and led the club to multiple Primera División titles. In 2012, he joined Viborg FF in Denmark for one year on loan before returning to Metapán.

Nicknamed “Ruso” in El Salvador, Flores captained his country’s national team to a third place finish in the 2014 Copa Centroamericana. He debuted for El Salvador’s senior squad in a March 2008 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago.