NY Cosmos Home Opener From MCU Park [Photos] • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – After an offseason of uncertainty and almost deletion, the New York Cosmos kicked off their 2017 NASL home opener. Now playing at the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, MCU Park, the atmosphere in Cosmos Country was optimistic about it’s future. Win, lose, or draw… Forever Green.

Now under the ownership of Mediacom CEO Rocco B. Commisso, the Cosmos were able to clean up the mess left behind the previous ownership. With the wrong now righted, Saturday’s home opener wasn’t about a reboot. The home opener was about moving on and catching up with old friends.

Even though the Cosmos fell short of a Grand Slam and lost 3-0 to Miami FC, Saturday was about standing tall and proud for a club many within the five Boroughs love. Regardless of Saturday’s disastrous outcome, the Cosmos are still your defending back-to-back NASL Champions. It’s not how the season starts. What matters is how it ends…

With so many games left to be played, there is nothing to worry about after their first two games. Next week, the Cosmos will go on the road where they will attempt to avenge Saturday’s when they face Miami FC. The club will return to MCU Park on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 pm, when they host Jacksonville Armada FC.

Enjoy the photos from Saturday’s home opener.