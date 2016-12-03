NY Cosmos: To The Unpaid Staff... • Latino Sports

New York, NY – To the unpaid staff of the New York Cosmos… I’m sorry.
This week, many publications reported about the New York Cosmos financial struggles and the possibity of folding. To be honest, the only story I’m interested in is whether or not the Cosmos’ unpaid staff will be compensated what they’re owed before Christmas.
We live in New York and every day is a hustle. With the cost of living here, I have no idea how they’ve been able to survive. I want to know. With that said, if anyone from the Cosmos unpaid staff wishes to explain to me how their lives have been affected, I would appreciate it. We can meet in person or chat online. Your identity will remain confidential.
Here’s a couple of questions I have:
- When was the last time your were paid?
- Knowing that you haven’t been paid, how did you manage a workday?
- Emotionally, how has this affected you?
- How long have you worked for the Cosmos? Do you feel betrayed?
- Have you been able to cover your rent and other expenses?
- Have you had to borrow money from friends and family?
- Have you been living off your credit cards?
- Has this situation affected your relationship?
- Have your Holiday plans been affected?
- Have you started looking for work? If so, how is that going?
- Have you contacted the Better Business Bureau?