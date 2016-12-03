NY Cosmos: To The Unpaid Staff... • Latino Sports

New York, NY – To the unpaid staff of the New York Cosmos… I’m sorry.

This week, many publications reported about the New York Cosmos financial struggles and the possibity of folding. To be honest, the only story I’m interested in is whether or not the Cosmos’ unpaid staff will be compensated what they’re owed before Christmas.

We live in New York and every day is a hustle. With the cost of living here, I have no idea how they’ve been able to survive. I want to know. With that said, if anyone from the Cosmos unpaid staff wishes to explain to me how their lives have been affected, I would appreciate it. We can meet in person or chat online. Your identity will remain confidential.

Here’s a couple of questions I have: