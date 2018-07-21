NY Jets Boarding Pass For The Season • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets will bring back the Jets Boarding Pass for a second straight season. The 100-percent mobile pass allows fans to attend every 2018 home game and sit in a different 300-Level seat each time. Jets Boarding Pass is presented by JetBlue.

Boarding Pass is available now and managed through the official Jets mobile app (iOS and Android platforms) and includes all ten Jets 2018 preseason and regular season home games. Boarding Pass holders will be notified of their seat location, which will vary game by game, through the Jets mobile app upon arrival at MetLife Stadium.

“After a successful 2017 season, we are happy to continue offering Jets Boarding Pass.” said New York Jets President Neil Glat. “The Boarding Pass is an exciting way to come to games and try different seats at our most affordable price.”

Fans can purchase Jets Boarding Pass in a single payment of $375.

Tickets are not transferrable; however, up to six passes can be purchased together so fans can enjoy the game with friends. All passes must be purchased in one transaction to sit together each game.

The Jets Boarding Pass is powered by award-winning technology from Experience, the preferred mobile upgrade partner for the National Football League since 2014.

For more information, FAQs can be found at newyorkjets.com/boardingpass.