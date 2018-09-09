NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week One • Latino Sports

NEW JERSEY – The New York Jets have named Chet Parlavecchio Jr. of New Providence High School in New Providence, NJ, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Parlavecchio will also receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, New Providence High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7-on-7 Tournament.

In addition, Coach Parlavecchio is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes

Coach Parlavecchio is a proud alumnus of Delbarton School where he played linebacker. After graduating from Delbarton in 2005, he enrolled into Union College (NY) where he majored in history and played linebacker for the football team. Parlavecchio earned his degree in 2009 and began his coaching career that fall.

Parlavecchio has coached at multiple schools before becoming a head coach. Parlavecchio was a coach in the following districts: Elizabeth, Millburn, Lakeland, Summit and Delbarton School. Now, Parlavecchio enters his second season as head coach of New Providence High School. In addition to his coaching duties, he serves as a social studies teacher at New Providence High School.

On Thursday, August 30th, the New Providence Pioneers prevailed over the Middlesex Blue Jays in a 27-19 win. The Pioneers will look to stay undefeated, as they will face the South Hunterdon Eagles on Friday, September 7th at 7:00 P.M.