NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Five • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets have named Lou Grasso Jr. of Union High School in Union, NJ, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Grasso will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Union High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Grasso attended Colonia High School in Colonia, NJ, where he played fullback and linebacker. After graduating in 1993, Grasso continued his playing career at Rutgers University as a linebacker for the Scarlet Knights. After graduating from Rutgers with a degree in sociology, Grasso joined the Roselle High School coaching staff in 1997.

While coaching, Grasso returned to school and earned his Master of Education from Kean University. In 2010, Grasso was named head coach at Roselle High School. In 2013, after three seasons at the helm in Roselle, Grasso was hired as head coach of Union High School. In addition to his coaching duties, Grasso serves as a physical education teacher at Union High School.

On Friday, September 28th, the Union Farmers beat the South Brunswick Vikings 27-14, raising their record to 4-1 on the season. The Farmers will face the Westfield Blue Devils on Friday, October 5th at 7:00 P.M.