NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Four • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets have named Augustine Tieri of Danbury High School in Danbury, CT, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Tieri will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Danbury High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Tieri attended Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, New York where he played quarterback. After graduating in 2000, Tieri attended both Hudson Valley Community College and Mercy College. In 2003, Tieri joined the coaching staff of his alma mater, Kennedy Catholic High School.

Tieri began coaching at JFK Campus High School in 2008 and was named head coach of the JFK Campus High School team in 2016. After nine seasons at JFK Campus, Tieri was named the head coach of Danbury High School. In addition to his coaching duties, Tieri serves as a social studies teacher at Danbury High School.

On Saturday, September 22nd, the Danbury Hatters defeated the Westhill Vikings 52-20, bringing their record to 2-1. The Hatters take on the Capital Prep Trailblazers on Friday, September 28th at 7:00 P.M.