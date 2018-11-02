NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Nine • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

The New York Jets have named Bobby Pattison of Newtown High School in Sandy Hook, CT this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Pattison will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Newtown High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Pattison played running back and linebacker while attending Newtown High School. After graduating in 2005, he enrolled into Ithaca College and played a season at linebacker. Coach Pattison graduated from Ithaca College in 2009, with a degree in social studies (education) and in 2010, he returned to Newtown High School as a volunteer coach.

Coach Pattison has held different positions on the coaching staff, volunteer, assistant and defensive coordinator, before being named head coach of the football program in 2017. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Pattison serves as a U.S. history and economics teacher, as well as the varsity golf coach.

On Friday, October 26th, the Newtown Nighthawks defeated the Bunnell Bulldogs 48-6. Their record is now 7-0, as the Nighthawks face the Brookfield Bobcats on Friday, November 2nd at 7:00 P.M.