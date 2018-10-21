NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Seven • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

The New York Jets announced today that Matt Fulham of Edison High School in Edison, NJ has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Fulham will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Edison High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Fulham attended Sayreville High School, where he played tight end and linebacker. After graduating high school in 1988, Fulham enrolled to Juniata College. Fulham played all four years and started three seasons at tight end for Juniata College, he graduated in 1992. In the fall of 1992, Fulham joined the coaching staff at Sayreville High School. After a few coaching stops, Fulham was named head coach of the Edison High School football team in 2004. In addition to his coaching duties, Fulham serves as a special education mathematics teacher at Edison High School.

On Friday, October 12th, the Edison Eagles defeated the East Brunswick Bears 31-14, raising their record to 4-2 on the season. The Eagles will take on the JFK Mustangs on Friday, October 19th at 7:00 P.M.