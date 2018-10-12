NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Six • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets have named Phil Onesto of South Side High School in Rockville Centre, NY, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000.

Coach Onesto will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, South Side High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Onesto is an alumnus of South Side High School, where he played wide receiver, quarterback and safety and was part of a 2001 championship winning team. After graduating in 2002, he enrolled to Hofstra University before transferring to Adelphi University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

In 2007, Coach Onesto joined the coaching staff at South Side High School and in 2011, was named head coach of the football team. In addition to his coaching duties, he serves as a physical education teacher with the New York City Department of Education.

On Saturday, October 6th, the South Side Cyclones defeated the Valley Stream North Spartans 35-13, taking their record to 4-1 on the season. The Cyclones will face the Glen Cove Big Red on Saturday, October 13th at 2 p.m.