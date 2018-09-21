NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Three • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets have named Rich DeJesus of Brentwood High School in Brentwood, NY, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach DeJesus will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Brentwood High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach DeJesus graduated from Connetquot High School where he played football lining up at wide receiver, tight end and defensive end before graduating in 2003. DeJesus went on to attend SUNY Cortland, where he played four years at defensive end.

DeJesus began coaching football in 2008. In 2012, DeJesus was appointed to the Brentwood High School coaching staff. In 2017, DeJesus was named head coach of the Brentwood High School football program. In addition to his coaching duties, DeJesus teaches physical education at Brentwood South and Brentwood West middle schools.

On Saturday, September 15th, the Brentwood Indians beat the Commack Cougars 32-29, taking their record to 1-1. The Indians face the Central Islip Musketeers on Saturday, September 22nd at 1:30 p.m.