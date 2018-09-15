NY Jets & Gatorade Coach Of The Week: Week Two • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets have named Greg Sirico of Warwick Valley High School in Warwick, NY, this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Sirico will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Warwick Valley High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Sirico played at wide receiver at Warwick Valley High School and graduated in 1987. Sirico continued his playing career at SUNY Cortland, where he lettered all four years. Sirico set numerous pass catching records while at SUNY Cortland: most career receptions, receiving touchdowns and single-season receptions.

Before graduating with a degree in mathematics and physical education in 1991. In 1993, Sirico began teaching and coaching at Warwick Valley High School. After graduating from Iona College with a master’s degree in 1995, Sirico was named head coach of the program in 1996. Sirico remained head coach until 2005. He became Warwick Valley’s Athletic Director in 2007 and returned to the sideline, being tabbed head coach of the program in 2013.

On Friday, September 7th, the Warwick Wildcats defeated the Valley Central Vikings 14-13, bringing their record to 2-0. The Wildcats take on the Roosevelt Presidents on Saturday, September 15th at 1:30 P.M.