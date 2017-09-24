NY Jets Overpower Dolphins In Home Opener • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

“It was an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today’s National Anthem. We are very proud of our players and their strong commitment to work in our community to make a positive, constructive, and unifying impact.” – New York Jets Chairman & CEO Christopher Johnson

East Rutherford, NJ – For those who believed the New York Jets were going to finish their 2017 NFL Season with an 0-16 season, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news.

On a Sunday that felt like a hot, sunny, summer day at MetLife Stadium, the J-E-T-S defeated the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 20-6. As a result of the Jets overpowering their AFC East rivals, their 1-2 record is superior to their New York rivals record. The New York Giants, a team who was supposed to have a solid season fell to 0-3 after they lost to the Philadephia Eagles by a heartbreaking loss of 27-24. More to come…