NY Jets Partnership With Green Giant Expands • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today their partnership renewal with Green Giant.

The multi-year agreement grants Green Giant branding rights in stadium, sampling opportunities on game day, and in-game sound integration with the iconic Green Giant jingle played during videoboard touchdown replays.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Giant back to the Jets Family,” said Ian Lasher, Jets SVP, Corporate Partnerships. “After a successful 2016 season together we look forward to continuing our relationship through this partnership.”

In addition to in-stadium signage and in-game sound integration, the brand’s popular Green Giant®Veggie Tots will be available for fans in all MetLife Stadium suites. Additionally, Green Giant Veggie Tots will be sampled at MetLife Stadium for the Jets home game against the Dolphins on September 24 as well as the team’s October 15th meeting versus the Patriots.

Green Giant Veggie Tots are currently available in Cauliflower, Broccoli and Broccoli & Cheese varieties.Green Giant Veggie Tots in Cauliflower & Sweet Potato and Corn varieties will be available later this fall.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with the New York Jets as it provides us with an incredible opportunity to introduce our delicious Green Giant Veggie Tots to thousands of fans at one of the most iconic sporting venues in the country,” said Jordan Greenberg, Vice President & General Manager of Green Giant.

Green Giant is changing the way consumers eat their vegetables with their line of Veggie Swap-InsTM products that allows consumers to add an additional serving of vegetables to their diet with a convenient way to eat more vegetables with no prep, mess or waste. Green Giant’s products are widely distributed at all major retailers across the country.

About Green Giant

Few brands enjoy a heritage as rich as that of Green Giant®. For over 100 years, Green Giant has been devoted to growing the best quality and most unforgettably delicious vegetables for you and your family. For more information and some simple and tasty recipes, please visit www.greengiant.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

With a diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty, Polaner and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.