NYC Marathon Most Lively Music Corner • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The NYC Marathon will bring about 50 thousand runners from all over the country and the world to run in New York Cities annual world-class race. The 26-mile marathon runs through all five boroughs making this marathon one of the most popular events in the city.

Many communities set up music stands to help motivate and cheer on the runners along the streets of the city. Thousands of volunteers line up just about every block of the 26 miles offering water and support to the runners.

While the runners go through many miles in most boroughs they only run through a few blocks in The Bronx. That is why the Bronx is committed to providing the most lively music corner with the best Bronx genre of Salsa and Hip-Hop.

This is courtesy of the South Bronx Community Association (SBCA) with the help of BronxNet, Bronx Lebanon Hospital, Hip-Hop Blvd and Yolanda’s Restaurant.

Join us today at 138th and Rider Avenue and experience the music that motivates the runners make it through the difficult 20-mile mark, also called “The Wall” because this is where many runners get those serious cramps and the body screaming that perhaps it’s time to stop. Join witness and us why our music helps many of the runners pass this wall and get closer to the finish line.