NYCFC 2-1 Loss To Orlando City [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On a clear and blue Sunday afternoon, Daniel Budasoff covered the MLS match between New York City FC and Orlando City. After 90+ minutes of action, Orlando City defeated NYCFC by a final score of 2-1. With that said, here’s the pics..
