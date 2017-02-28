NYCFC Announce Girls Soccer Academy • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Monday, New York City FC announced the NYCFC Girls Soccer Academy. The new Academy program will provide an elite training environment for girls across four age groups (U-14, U-15, U-16/17 & U-18/19), offering the highest level of technical standards and competition for New York’s brightest young talent.

Launching in Spring 2017 and in conjunction with NYCFC Youth Affiliate World Class FC, the New York City FC Girls Academy will join the U.S Soccer Development Academy. The Academy will play out of World Class FC’s Orangeburg location, one of the nation’s top soccer-specific facilities, and opposite the Club’s under-construction City Football Academy elite training facility.

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said: “We’re delighted to be launching this Academy which will provide high quality soccer coaching, and a genuine pathway to U.S Youth National teams and top collegiate programs.”

“This is a significant moment in the history of our club as NYCFC make a commitment to girls soccer and announce an Academy which we believe will contribute to the bright future of the women’s game in the tri-state area.

“With more than 1.5 million girls playing soccer in the US, including more than 200,000 in New York, there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in the game.”

Jon Patricof, President of NYCFC, said: “City Football Group has demonstrated its dedication to the women’s game with the launch of Manchester City Women in 2014 and Melbourne City Women in 2016. Both teams have since gone on to win their league titles, and we are so happy to build on that success with the launch our own girls Academy program.

NYCFC Girls Academy will be led by Director of Coaching, Kazbek Tambi, who has significant experience as a coach and player, taking the U.S U-17 National Team to the final of the 2008 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, and coaching current U.S. Women’s internationals and professional players, including Morgan Brian, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan. Tambi joined World Class FC 7 years ago and has developed many of the top metropolitan players over the last 20 years.

The program is part of the new U.S. Soccer Development Academy Initiative, also supported by four MLS clubs FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes and Orlando Soccer Club.

Girls aged 14 to 19 years old who are interested in playing for NYCFC Girls Academy should inquire about registration by emailing [email protected] and visiting our website to register for more information.