NYCFC Blanks The Montreal Impact • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It was a near-instant return to the scene of Sunday’s thrilling Derby victory over Red Bulls, with Montreal Impact providing the opposition for the second of three Bronx bouts this week.

As a result of the back-to-back games, Domènec Torrent made changes to his XI, with Tommy McNamara returning to the lineup in place of the injured Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, while Sebastien Ibeagha came in for Maxime Chanot.

Otherwise, it was the same team which started the Hudson River Derby and the boys picked up where they left off on Sunday, immediately setting about pinning the Canadian visitors back into their defensive third.

McNamara was the leading man on the left side, ghosting into space and almost giving his team an early lead on 6’ with a measured sidefooted shot towards the bottom corner which just flashed past the post. Tommy was in the thick of it again five minutes later when he raced onto a through ball from false 9 Maxi Moralez, touching it past the goalkeeper before he fell to the ground.

There was definite contact from the Impact ‘keeper Evan Bush but the referee decided that McNamara was already on his way down and showed a yellow card to the NYCFC no.15, rather than pointing to the spot. That early excitement gave way to a slightly flat 20 minute spell until the halftime whistle, with City popping the ball around nicely but lacking the incision to truly worry Remi Garde on the Montreal bench.

The second half began as the first did, with NYCFC pressing the issue and creating chances, with Moralez growing in influence. Alexander Callens thumped a header towards goal on 49 which beat the goalkeeper but not the woodwork, while Moralez brought the very best out of Bush when NYC forced the overload on 55’, leaving the Argentine through on goal.

All signs said it was a matter of a time before the Boys in Blue took the lead and when the goal came, it was a goal of the highest quality from Medina. The Paraguayan youngster picked it up on the edge of the box and thumped an unstoppable drive into the net with the ball moving so quickly that Bush didn’t even dive.

That goal put pay to any anxiety for the home side and they didn’t look back, scoring two more before the night was out. First, second half substitute Ronald Matarrita chipped in a beauty from an acute angle on 65’, before fellow substitute Jonathan Lewis ended the match as a contest with a header for his third goal for the club.

All in all, a hugely satisfying night for NYCFC ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Columbus Crew, back in the Bronx.