NYCFC Defeat Orlando City on Pride Night • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – NYCFC looked to rebound from a loss in Houston as they took on Orlando City SC during Pride Night at Yankee Stadium. Patrick Vieira’s Starting XI saw three changes from the side that tussled in Texas, with Jesus Medina, Tommy McNamara and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi stepping into the lineup.

The first chance of the match came via NYCFC in the fourth minute, as captain Maxi Moralez whipped in a cross from the right-hand side to Jesus Medina, who headed the cross just over the bar.

Medina’s header remained the best chance of the first 20 minutes as the two sides continued to find their footing in the match.

Orlando City SC soon after began creating chances — the best coming in the 30’ when forward Josué Colmán hit a right-footed curler just past an outstretched Sean Johnson. Fortunately for the Boys in Blue, the shot clanked off of the post, keeping things level.

Things didn’t remain level for long, however, as NYCFC got the opener five minutes later.

In the 35’, Anton Tinnerholm played Ismael Tajouri-Shradi into the right-side of the 18-yard-box and the 24-year-old did the rest — shaking his way past a defender before hammering home a beautiful left-footed strike to send NYCFC into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

That 1-0 lead nearly evaporated in 48’ when Orlando City were awarded a penalty after an Alexander Callens foul. Thankfully for NYCFC, Sacha Kljestan’s penalty shot hit the right post and bounced out of play.

Tajouri-Shradi netted his brace in the 79’ to double NYCFC’s lead. The forward whipped in a ball from a free-kick and the ball skimmed its ways through multiple bodies and into the net.

Maxi Moralez sealed the match off in the 87’ with a goal following consecutive crossbar hits by Jesus Medina and substitute David Villa in what was a humorous sequence of events. NYCFC improved their home record on the year to 6-0-0 and sent their fans home happy on Pride Night.