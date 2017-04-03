NYCFC Defeat The San Jose Earthquakes [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – This past Saturday, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff was at Yankee Stadium covering NYCFC’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Four games into their MLS season, NYCFC holds a 2-1-1 record.
Saturday’s Rundown:
New York City FC – 2, San Jose Earthquakes – 1
Saturday April 1, 2017 – 2:00PM ET
MLS Regular Season – Game 4
Yankee Stadium – Bronx, New York
Attendance: 20,066
Scoring Summary:
6′: SJ – Marco Ureña (Unassisted)
10′: NYC – Jack Harrison (Assisted by David Villa and Ronald Matarrita)
67′: NYC – Thomas McNamara (Assisted by Ronald Matarrita and David Villa)