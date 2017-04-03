NYCFC Defeat The San Jose Earthquakes [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – This past Saturday, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff was at Yankee Stadium covering NYCFC’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Four games into their MLS season, NYCFC holds a 2-1-1 record.

Saturday’s Rundown:

New York City FC – 2, San Jose Earthquakes – 1

Saturday April 1, 2017 – 2:00PM ET

MLS Regular Season – Game 4

Yankee Stadium – Bronx, New York

Attendance: 20,066

Scoring Summary:

6′: SJ – Marco Ureña (Unassisted)

10′: NYC – Jack Harrison (Assisted by David Villa and Ronald Matarrita)

67′: NYC – Thomas McNamara (Assisted by Ronald Matarrita and David Villa)