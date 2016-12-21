NYCFC Home Opener Information • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Wednesday, MLS has released the Home Openers schedule for all 22 MLS teams for 2017. DC United will be the first visitors to Yankee Stadium, arriving in the Bronx on Sunday, March 12, with kickoff taking place at 2pm ET.

NYCFC will kick off their 2017 Regular Season a week earlier away to Orlando City SC on Sunday, March 5. In a repeat of our first-ever competitive game, we return to Florida to take on former Head Coach Jason Kreis’s Orlando City on the opening weekend. It promises to be an historic occasion as the newly-constructed soccer-specific Orlando City Stadium will be hosting its first MLS game.

NYCFC boast a 100% record from home meetings with DC United, winning both previous meetings 3-1 and 3-2 in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Last season’s five-goal thriller served up one of the most exciting games at Yankee Stadium in 2016, with Frank Lampard netting a 93rd minute winning goal.

In the previous year, goals from Tommy McNamara, David Villa and Kwadwo Poku gave NYCFC a comfortable 3-1 victory in August 2015. By contrast, Patrick Vieira’s men will be chasing a first-ever win away at Orlando, following a tie and two defeats in our previous three visits to Florida.

Elsewhere, in the league, the 2017 season kicks off with a special, single match on Friday, March 3 when the expansion Minnesota United make their MLS debut on the road against the Portland Timbers.

Opening weekend continues on Saturday, March 4 with five-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy hosting FC Dallas at 4pm. ET. FC Dallas pulled a historic double in 2016 by winning the U.S. Open Cup and having the best regular season record, earning the club the Supporters’ Shield.

Six additional matches will take place on March 4, including 2016 MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC traveling to Houston to take on the Dynamo, and Real Salt Lake hosting 2016 MLS Cup Finalist Toronto FC.

WEEK 1

Friday, March 3, 2017 (home team listed first):

9:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (home team listed first):

2 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)

4 p.m. – LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)

4:30 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)

6 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

10 p.m. – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

8:30 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)

7 p.m. – D.C. United vs. Sporting Kanas City (RFK Stadium)

Sunday, March 5, 2016 (home team listed first):

5 p.m. – Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)

7 p.m. – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

9:30 p.m. – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)