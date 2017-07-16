NYCFC Join South Bronx Street Soccer Festival • Latino Sports

Credit: NYCFC

Bronx, NY – On Saturday, New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in New York came together to host a street soccer festival at P.S. 49 in the South Bronx.

The festival was held to bring together the community and nurture the street soccer culture that has grown organically in the South Bronx and throughout the borough. Known for its unstructured games and creative play, street soccer is played in streets and sandlots across the world.

The event was organized through “City in the Community (CITC),” the charity proudly supported by NYCFC, and was sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC). Participants faced off in five-on-five round-robin tournaments on the blue mini-pitch at P.S. 49 that NYCFC and its partners constructed last fall.

The festival was capped off by “celebrity games” with players from New York City agencies – including New York City Police Department (NYPD), New York City Fire Department (FDNY), NYC Parks, and the New York City’s Mayor’s Office.

Special guests included NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira, NYCFC defender Alexander Callens, and NYCFC midfielder John Stertzer, along with Jordanian soccer freestyler Motaz Al Qawasmi and Tim Brodahegn, Captain of The Good Life FC Bowery Premier League team.