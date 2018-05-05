NYCFC: Last Weekend Photos vs. FC Dallas • Latino Sports

Soccer NYCFC: Last Weekend Photos vs. FC Dallas By Cody Kai on May 5, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share 0 comments Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports 1 of 3Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse New York, NY – Last weekend, David Villa scored his 400th Goal… Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports 1 of 3Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Related ItemsDAVID VILLAFC DallasMLSNYCFCsoccer Share Tweet Share Share 0 comments ← Previous Story David Villa Scores 400th Career Goal Next Story → Jack Whitehall: Training Days [Trailer] About Cody Kai Editor-in-Chief | Contact: [email protected] | Nickname: Cody Kai Recommended for you Jack Whitehall: Training Days [Trailer] David Villa Scores 400th Career Goal America SCORES NY: Call For Volunteers Advertisement Facebook Latest Headlines Jack Whitehall: Training Days [Trailer] Bronx, NY – Happy Cinco de Mayo! I’m at Yankee Stadium covering the... NYCFC: Last Weekend Photos vs. FC Dallas New York, NY – Last weekend, David Villa scored his 400th Goal… Dan’s Dugout: Latinos Have Much to Celebrate This Cinco de Mayo Today is Cinco de Mayo, the day before Willie Mays turns 87 and... Yankees Young Bats Continue To Produce Victories Bronx, NY – Manager Aaron Boone said he has not been shocked about... Advertisement