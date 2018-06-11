NYCFC New Head Coach: Domènec Torrent • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, N.Y. – New York City FC today announced the appointment of Domènec Torrent as Head Coach replacing the outgoing Patrick Vieira.

Torrent, former Head Coach of Girona FC and Assistant Coach at Barcelona FC and Bayern Munich, has most recently been Pep Guardiola’s right hand man at sister club Manchester City FC. He has signed with the Club until the end of the 2020 season, taking up this new position with NYCFC pending the approval of a US work permit.

Torrent has been with Guardiola for the past 11 years, winning a staggering 24 trophies across terms at FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

“Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola – it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club” said Torrent.

“I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can’t wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.”

“Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.”

“I’d like to thank the players and all my colleagues at Manchester City for making my time at the football club such a wonderful and memorable experience.”

New York City FC Vice Chairman Marty Edelman recognizes that this appointment represents an exciting moment for NYCFC and MLS.

Edelman said: “Domènec brings with him an incredible amount of experience having coached many of the greatest players in the world at the very highest level of the game. His influence on the sport has been significant and this is an exciting period not only for NYCFC but also for MLS – a league that we know is excited by new influences as it continues to grow at a great pace.”

“City Football Group has a wide network of coaches which has made it possible for us to find such exceptional talent so close at hand. The coaching staff in Manchester follow our games closely and I know how familiar Domènec is with our team and will appreciate both the quality of our team and the competitiveness of MLS. “

“I’m pleased that we have been able to move so quickly to replace Patrick. A smooth transition was certainly a priority, particularly for a group of players who have had an excellent campaign so far. I know Domènec can’t wait to get started.”

NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said: “Domènec is someone we know really well and have great confidence in as both a person and as a coach. He has a very clear idea of the style of play he wants – he’s a coach who will want to play the attacking and possession style of soccer that we want to continue to build upon.”

“Domènec has been part of building some of the most memorable teams in soccer. He also comes from clubs that have a philosophy of giving an opportunity to younger talent, so this will continue to give opportunities to our younger players and is exciting for our academy.”

Torrent was born in Girona and played as a midfielder in two of the provincial teams in the 1980s (UE Olot and AD Guixols). After earning his coaching qualifications, he coached Palafrugell CF, Palamos CF and Girona FC.

Torrent’s fruitful long-standing working relationship with Guardiola commenced at Barcelona B in 2007 where the pair masterminded promotion to the Segunda Division B. Guardiola was then promoted to Head Coach of FC Barcelona’s first-team and took Domènec with him to create one of the greatest club teams ever seen in the history of the game.

FC Barcelona won three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups: 14 trophies over the course of four incredible seasons at the Camp Nou.

After a year’s sabbatical, Guardiola took his trusted lieutenant Torrent to Germany, to coach at FC Bayern Munich where they lifted the Bundesliga title in each of the three seasons they competed, winning German league and cup doubles in 2014 and 2016, as well as a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup: a total of seven trophies.

Following three years at the Allianz Arena, Domènec joined Guardiola in England where they took up roles at Manchester City. Dubbed the Centurions this season after reaching 100 points, City broke numerous records on their way to lifting both the Premier League title and the League Cup in Torrent’s final season at the Etihad Stadium.

Domènec takes the reins at NYCFC, who lie in second place in the Eastern Conference. Details of Domènec’s coaching staff will be released soon.

Please join us in welcoming Domènec to the Club using the #WelcomeDomènec hashtag.