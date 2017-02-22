NYCFC News: City In The Community • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – This week, more than 40 local Young Leaders from ‘City in the Community’ (CITC) partners will come together to take part in the New York City Young Leader Training.

During the week-long training program, the Young Leaders will participate a variety of in-classroom seminars and on-the-pitch training sessions to develop their leadership and coaching skills, share experiences and gain knowledge that will help them tackle the most pressing social issues affecting the five boroughs.

The training will be facilitated by CITC – the charity proudly supported by NYCFC – as well as community coaches from NYCFC sister Club, Manchester City.

The week will culminate in the Young Leaders putting their newly developed skills into action by delivering a Soccer Festival for 30 school children on Thursday, February 23 from 9am – 12pm at P.S. 57. The Festival will include a series of activities that use the power of soccer to promote healthy lifestyles, as obesity continues to be a key challenge throughout New York City.

Paul Jeffries, New York City FC Director of Community Development, commented:

“New York City FC’s community commitment is at the heart of everything we do and we’re proud to be rolling out the Young Leader training in New York City to support young people who are using soccer for social good.

“Eight of these Young Leaders currently deliver the Cityzens Giving NY project, which is supported by SAP, serving 500 kids in the New York area through health and soccer based programming.

“We want to equip these young leaders with even more leadership, confidence and soccer coaching skills needed to leave a lasting impact on New York City communities.”

Cityzens Giving is City Football Group’s global community soccer initiative that supports Young Leaders in 12 cities around the world, empowering them to use the unifying power of soccer to better their local communities. Fans decide how Cityzens Giving funds are split by voting on the project that inspires them most.

Now in its third year, the Cityzens Giving campaign has seen City Football Group and its partners commit more than $1.9 million, creating a growing network of Cityzens Giving projects that deliver best-in-class community soccer training to next generation leaders right here in New York City and in communities around the world.

Follow the conversation using #CityzensGiving and find out more, here.