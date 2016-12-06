NYCFC News: David Villa Named MLS MVP • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

New York, NY – David Villa has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player for 2016. Seeing off competition from Red Bulls pair Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan, Villa wins the prestigious Landon Donovan MVP Award for the first time.

In doing so, David becomes the first man playing out of the five boroughs to clinch this individual award.

“I’m very proud to represent NYCFC and to receive this award. It’s a big day for me because this is one of the things I said I wanted to do when I came here two years ago. This is an important day in my career – this is an important moment for me.

“This award is for the best player in this amazing league which has many quality players so this is a very happy and proud day for me.” The NYCFC striker scored 23 regular season goals which fired his team to their first-ever Playoffs campaign in the club’s second season.

In the past two years, no one has scored more MLS goals than Villa, who bettered his debut season tally by five in 2016. For his Head Coach Patrick Vieira, David is a deserved winner. Ever since signing, NYCFC’s first-ever captain has been a model of consistency throughout, scoring 37% of the team’s goals in that time.

He proved he was the man for the big occasion, too, delivering when the pressure was on in the final weeks of the 2016 season, scoring six times in the last four games to seal a second place finish in the Eastern Conference for his team.

Off the field, David also showed that he’s the perfect team captain, earning a nomination for the 2016 MLS Work Humanitarian of the Year, thanks to his community work which included his role in the opening of 50 free mini-pitches in the Five Boroughs over the next five years.

An inspirational figure for the younger players in the locker room, David has helped the likes of Jack Harrison, Tommy McNamara and Khiry Shelton come to the fore in 2016, playing a vital role in the team’s attractive, free-scoring play in this historic season.

Spain’s record goalscorer netted 23 of NYCFC’s league-high 62 goals this year, assisting four more in his 33 appearances. In total, the 35-year old has netted an astonishing 41 goals in 63 regular season games since the start of 2015.

In addition to this league award, David was named club MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and was also the recipient of the Third Rail’s MVP and Offensive Player for 2016. Everyone at NYCFC would like to congratulate David on a phenomenal year and for winning this prestigious award.