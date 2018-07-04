NYCFC and Telemundo Host World Cup Watch Party • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a muggy and cloudy Fourth of July, the New York Yankees are facing the Atlanta Braves in their final game of their three-game interleague game at Yankee Stadium. With one win apiece, one team will earn a win on Independence Day.

Shifting gears, on Tuesday, NYCFC players joined hundred of soccer fans as they attended the Colombia vs England watch party at Rockefeller Center. This event was part of a larger series of watch parties NYCFC is hosting along with Telemundo Deportes throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Sadly, Colombia’s World Cup run ended.