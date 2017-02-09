NYCFC Television Schedule [YES Network] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The YES Network will televise 19 New York City FC regular season matches and two pre-season matches this year as the club looks to build upon its 2nd place finish in MLS’ Eastern Conference last year.

YES will televise a pair of NYCFC Desert Diamond Cup pre-season matches, on February 15 and 18, before the network opens its regular season telecast schedule on Sunday, March 12 when NYCFC hosts DC United at Yankee Stadium.

YES is the exclusive regional TV home of NYCFC; this will be the network’s third season televising NYCFC matches.

All NYCFC matches televised by YES will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app to authenticated YES viewers whose operators have streaming deals with YES (which include Cablevision Optimum, DirecTV, Time Warner Cable/Spectrum and Verizon FiOS).

Joe Tolleson will carry the play-by-play duties on YES for the third straight year, while Ian Joy and Janusz Michallik will return to split analyst duties.