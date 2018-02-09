NYCFC's New Away Kit for the Season • Latino Sports

Image Credit: New York City Football Club

New York, NY – Designed by adidas, NYCFC is proud to unveil its new 2018 away jersey.

The Club launched its third away uniform with a video that chronicles the journey of the jersey as it made its way from the adidas headquarters in Germany, to Abu Dhabi where the Etihad Airways logo was emblazoned, to the streets of New York City and eventually to the locker room at Yankee Stadium.

With local New York fans in mind, the design inspiration for the new 2018 kit came from the City of New York, the concrete jungle, resulting in a kit that is predominantly gray in color with City blue accents.

This reveal follows months of fan speculation and a social media teaser campaign which hinted at the gray color palette, calling to mind the grit and attitude synonymous with the City. The monochrome badge means this is a jersey that can be worn anywhere, from the stadium to the streets.

New York City is the epitome of an international city, and in a World Cup year, the 2018 NYCFC jersey embraces the global game with a nod to vintage adidas World Cup designs of the past, evoking memories of Colombia’s classic Italia ‘90 uniform.

The campaign around the jersey launch also utilizes the #EverywhereWeGo mantra that has been adopted by fans when NYCFC go on the road.