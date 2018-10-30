Sunday's NYCFC 3-1 Win Over The Union [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – For more than a week, I’ve been under the weather.

So while the Boston Red Sox crushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series in five games, I was in a deep sleep. From time to time, I couldn’t tell if I was actually awake or in a dream state. While the J-E-T-S and the Giants continue to lose games during their NFL campaigns, the New York Red Bulls and New York City Football Club continue to prove that they are New York’s winning football clubs playing in Major League Soccer.

With the 2019 MLS Season over and the postseason in full swing, NYCFC will have face the Philadelphia Union on Halloween Night at Yankee Stadium. In a win or go home match, NYCFC’s season could end on the night of goblins and ghouls. For the Red Bulls, they’re the 2019 MLS Supporters Shield winners and they’re in the best position to possibly host the MLS Cup at Red Bull Arena. With that said, best of luck to both clubs.