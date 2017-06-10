Offense and Severino Pace Yanks In Win Over O's • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Aaron Judge hit another long home run in the first inning down the left field line. That was only the beginning of a New York Yankees offensive explosion that saw them hit four more home runs and record a season high in hits and runs Saturday night in the Bronx. Righthander Chris Tillman could not get out of the first inning which described a bad night for the Baltimore Orioles.

It was the New York Yankees and this continued offense that makes them real and the Baltimore Orioles may be wondering what direction their season is going after a 16-3 loss. For New York, the win was their fourth straight and moved them to a season high 13-games over .500 (36-23), their most at that mark since October 3, 2015 after 161 games.

More impressive is how this young team, known as “The Baby Bombers” have matured into potent hitters that continue to surge the Yankees to a first place standing in the Al East, 3.0 games ahead of the Red Sox and 5.5 games over the third place Orioles.

And with a game remaining in their 13-game stretch with division opponents, Toronto, Boston and Baltimore, the Yankees are 7-5. These indeed have become the games to send a message that the Yankees are serious and will be contenders sooner than expected in 2017.

“A win is a win,” said Manager Joe Girardi. “And good the way we are scoring runs. Great to see how everyone is swinging the bat and you want it to continue,” he added.

Indeed this has become contagious hitting and the same holds for the pitching. Righthander Luis Severino earned his fifth win allowing one earned run in 7.0 innings. Again his fastball, slider and changeup were as Girardi said, “outstanding.”

“He kept his pitch count down,”said Girardi. Severino left the game after throwing 80 pitches. There was his command that once again enabled Severino to allow two hits, his fewest in a start of more than 5.0 innings. And with plenty of run support it guided Severino along in improving his record to 5-2.

It was what the Yankees have always expected from the 23-year old native of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic. And he has become at Baby Bomber that has matured and put the Yankees in this position as a serious contender and not going away.

As for the hitting, Gary Sanchez hit one of those five home runs, his third in the last three games. Yes, hitting, as he says is contagious. As a team the Yankees lead the American League with 98 home runs after 58 games.

“When you continue the offense and pitching you are going to win and that’s what we want to keep on doing,” Sanchez said. And there seems to be no end to this barrage of runs scored from this Yankees team as they conclude that divisional game stretch Sunday afternoon.