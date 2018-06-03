Offensive Woes Continue For Amazins' In Loss • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Losers of nine of their last 11 games, the New York Mets lost their fourth consecutive game as they fell to the Chicago Cubs by a final score of 2-0. With the cloudy weather hovering over Citi Field, the Amazins’ have squandered another quality performance from their starting pitcher. On Saturday, it was Jacob deGrom.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Steven Matz’s turn. For New York, their offensive woes continue as they’ve been able to score one run in their last 24 innings. In 57 games into the season, the Mets have scored two or fewer runs for a disappointing 21 times. Fortunately for them, this atrocious statistic is tied for sixth-most in the majors.

Unfortunately for Matz, who despite having a 2.32 ERA over his last starts, the Amazins’ offense continued to disappear as he pitched a game that was winnable. With 105 games remaining, will the Amazins turn their season around? Next up for the Mets, the Balitmore Orioles and the New York Yankees. Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe!

Game Summary: Sunday, June 3, 2018