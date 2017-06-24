Old Fashioned Duel Ends with Yanks Walk-off Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Friday night in the Bronx a baseball game was played the old way.

A pitching duel on the mound from two of Japan’s best, the struggling Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees and Texas righthander Yu Darvish. And of course there had to be a winner and a loser.

After a 15th time in Major League history in which both starting pitchers were born in Japan, and after both threw a combined 15 scoreless innings it came down to the bullpens and a walk-off run scoring single.

Ronald Torreyes lined a ball into center field and Gary Sanchez scored the winning run as the Yankees defeated Texas 2-1 in the 10th inning. It was old fashioned baseball that also saw Brett Gardner hit a game-tying solo home run with out in the ninth inning that gave the Yankees the opportunity to get their second walk-off win of the season.

“When I went up there i was thinking, if I got one pitch to hit it hard,” Torreyes said about his first career walk-off hit that came with two outs. “I hit it hard,” he said about the fastball off losing pitcher Matt Bush.

Elvis Andrus scored the first of the game on a passed ball that got by Sanchez in the ninth inning. After that the great pitching duel was long over as Gardner hit his 14th home run of the season that went into the stands in deep right. And the home run, three shy of Gardner’s career high, came with the Yankees down to their last two outs.

Andrus was only one of two Rangers batters to collect a hit and his single in the ninth led to his run after advancing to second on a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base to third.

Tanaka, who has been struggling took a no decision in his second longest start of the season. He retired 16 consecutive batters, from the first out in the third to the second out in the eighth. The 23 swinging strikes were the second highest total of his career.

“Great performance by Tanaka, his best of the year,” said manager Joe Girardi. “Slider was crisp, his splitter was crisp, the curveball.” So the questions about Tanaka and what has been wrong once again came to an abrupt halt.

Was it the motivation of pitching against a Japanese counterpart for the first time in the Major Leagues? Tanaka did not look like a pitcher who was winless in his last seven starts, and 9 strikeouts also showed he was in command.

Girardi said the pitching matchup could have provided the incentive that Tanaka needed. However this was a win the Yankees needed after losing eight of their last nine games. “You get a performance like that from Tanaka you need to win that game,” said Girardi. “We needed it.”

Darvish was just as good and gave up two hits and did not figure in the decision after 7.0 scoreless innings. And manager Jeff Banister removed his starter after some tightness in the tricep area of his pitching arm though it was only precaution.

“Leaving that game in that situation was tough,” Darvish said through an interpreter. “But that was fine so I can make my next start.” The righthander is coming off Tommy John Surgery and is resuming his first full season since 2013.

So this was one of those rare baseball game that came down to pitching and the walkoff as the Yankees go into Saturday remaining in a first place tie with Boston in the AL East.

“You like baseball, it’s a brilliant ballgame,” said Banister. “We had some opportunities, they capitalized on theirs.” And the Yankees certainly did that as two of the best pitchers that have come out of Japan made it happen in the Bronx.