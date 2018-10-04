Olympic's & Baseball - Big League's Or Minor League's? • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: All baseball lovers are excited with the return of this sport to the Olympic Games. As announced by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, baseball and softball will be restored to the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan. But the popular question now is: “Will the Major Leaguers represent their countries on the Olympic competition?” Let’s remember that the Olympic Games take place in Summer (July 24 – August 9) just when the regular season of MLB is on its peak and the fight for a postseason place is on. The MLB teams would have to give permission, so the players may prepare themselves and train with their respective teams. This means that perhaps some players may lose an opportunity to reach certain offensive and defensive goals in the regular season, less chance of winning for the teams without their stars and more risk to injury outside of the team.

On the other hand, we have a bunch of good players in the Minor Leagues (AAA and AA) trying to prove what they are made of. Many of them are looking for the opportunity to shine and be called to the big show. Clearly, this international competition seems to be the right one for the Minor Leaguers to look good in front of the world, expanding the opportunities including other international Leagues. This doesn’t mean Minor Leaguers have less of a chance of getting injured, but they will get a great opportunity to exhibit their talents more.

Although Olympic Games are the biggest international sports competition, this doesn’t make baseball the most important sport in this event. When we want to watch our MLB idols wearing their homeland jersey we have the World Baseball Classic –baseball’s best countries competition– which measures the best countries and players every three years. So, if the United States decides to send Minor Leaguers to represent the USA in Tokyo 2020 this shouldn’t be a controversial theme, I see a win-win situation for everyone.