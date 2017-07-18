For One Brooklyn Night, It's A Reversal Of Fortunes • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Rivera/Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

BROOKLYN, NY– Life and Baseball are intertwined.

They’re joined at the hip, for better or worse. And they both have an abundance of commonalities. The biggest being clichés. Now going through all of them could either be fun or cause one to take long commutes off short bluffs in droves.

One that has been in full view for the first full month of the Single-A New York-Penn League (Short Season) for 2017. That is when it comes to the Staten Island Yankees and the Brooklyn Cyclones, it’s a tale of two teams headed in opposite directions.

In the past, both teams used to be at the top of the McNamara Division competing against one another. As of recent the Cyclones appear to be attempting to crawl out of a big hole while the Yankees are the class of the division. The Yankees, to the surprise of no one, are loaded with talent (especially on the pitching end). While the Cyclones, despite having some key draft picks on their roster, are viewed as being bereft in talent.

Losers of seven out of their last ten games, the Cyclones are actively seeking any form of forward momentum. In contrast, Staten Island is 6-4 in that same span and are still the class of the division. It was safe to say that heading into last night’s contest at MCU Park the Cyclones were looking to turn the tide against the Yankees.

However, it would take more than just the luck of the Irish to change their fortunes. Before a packed house, on what was coincidentally Irish Heritage Night, the Cyclones (8-20) rose to the occasion and played a clean game for a change: as far as the stat sheets were concerned.

From start to finish Brooklyn got solid pitching, strong defense and timely hitting. For some reason, as it has almost always been the case, Staten Island (20-8) brought out the best in them. Despite issuing three walks for the first time in his professional career – a stat he was keenly aware of – Cyclones starting RHP Jose Carlos Medina (1-2) pitched possibly his best game of the season thus far.

Over the course of six innings pitched he allowed three hits, one earned run and fanned six batters in the process. Medina, whose fastball topped out at only a mere 88 mph, was in about as complete command of his pitches as one could get.

“He’s the guy [who] keeps us in the game all the time. Every time he goes out there [he] competes. He knows how to pitch. So, he proved it one more time. It’s good to have his first win [come] today”, said Cyclones Manager Edgardo Alfonso of Medina’s latest outing.

But as important as Medina’s pitching was to the game the Cyclones defensive work played a crucial role. Last night’s game made it three consecutive games where Brooklyn did not commit an error. The best example of this was first baseman Matt Winaker (2-for-3, 2R).

Winaker, the Mets 5th round pick in this year’s draft, made three sparkling plays, two of which were on plays where the pitcher covered first base and one of those were made from the seat of his pants. Winaker’s ability to pick it over at first base caught the eye of his skipper who was generally pleased with his play all around the diamond.

When asked if Winaker’s play reminded him of his former Gold Glove teammate John Olerud, Alfonso laughed and told the press in attendance, “Not yet. Not yet. He could be that. It’s his first year in the pros. He’s got a long way to go.”

Winaker also proved to be a key cog in getting the Cyclones offense to an early start long with third baseman Reed Gamache (3-for-4, 1 RBI). The two would set the tone for Brooklyn leading off the bottom of the 1st inning with a pair of singles.

A passed ball on Yankees starting RHP Daniel Alvarez would result in both men advancing to 2nd and 3rd base. The first run would be plated on a sacrifice fly to center field by RF Jose Miguel Medina before the inning was over.

However, the Yankees would return the favor in the top of the second inning on an RBI triple off the bat of RF Leonardo Molina (2-for-3, 1 RBI).

But the Cyclones would answer back in the bottom of the 5th inning. Brooklyn stung Staten Island with two outs after a walk issued to Winaker Gamache would drive him home courtesy of a double to center field. The Yankees would eventually pull Alvarez (4.2 IP, 4H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) from the game.

His replacement, RHP Eduardo Rivera, wouldn’t fare much better. In the bottom of the 6th inning the Cyclones managed to scratch out a run against him on a RBI double from C Carlos Sanchez (1-for-3). This would be all the insurance the Cyclones would need.

Save for an RBI sacrifice fly to left field by Yankee LF Cesar Diaz Brooklyn’s bullpen was virtually spot on. The tag team of Tony Dribell and Connor O’Neil combined allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out four batters over the course of three innings. The two also did not issue a walk in holding Staten Island at bay for a 3-2 win.

When asked about his team’s offensive output while Jose Carlos Medina was on the mound Alfonso added, “I think it’s the first time we scored a few runs for him.”

Alfonso also acknowledged how important Winaker and Gamache are to the top of his lineup as the season progresses even though both players lack the desired speed often associated with being table setters.