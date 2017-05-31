One Error Sparks Amazin' Extra Innings Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Asdrúbal Cabrera’s seventh inning fielding error which enabled the Milwaukee Brewers to level Tuesday night’s game at 4-4 is the best thing that could have happened to the New York Mets this season. Rather than fold and collaspe, the Amazins rallied around Cabrera’s error as they defeated the Brewers by a 5-4 score.

Winners of four out of the their last five games, Tuesday night was exactly the kind of game the Amazins needed tonight. Baseball is a long season and with 162 games to be played, errors will occur. Understanding that is part of the game and in our personal lives, there’s nothing to dissect about Cabrera’s error. What matters is that New York won.

During the postgame press conference, Mets manager Terry Collins informed that media in attendance that Cabrera admitted that the weather and glare affected his timing.

As inconvenient as Cabrera’s error was, it’s didn’t cause the Mets the game. All it did was produce a tied game that was eventually won in favor of New York courtesy of Jay Bruce’s 12th inning game-winning single. While Bruce’s single was the icing of the cake, it took the entire squad to gut out Tuesday night’s win.

For all the talk regarding the team’s injuries and bullpen collasping, the Mets have managed to stay in the thick of the National League East race with a 23-27 record. Only trailing the Washington Nationals by eight games, the Amazins only need to tighten up their loose ends, play some solid and consistent baseball because one their starters return healthy, they could be a dangerous team to face in the summer.

Since it’s now past 1am here at Citi Field, I’m going to end it here. Before I head home, I’m going to post Latino Sports veteran Baseball writer Rich Mancuso’s article with in the next few minutes. Good night, good morning. Remember, Tuesday night’s game was the Mets 50th game. With 112 games remaining in the season, anything is possible.

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…