One Hundred Games In Memory Of A Friend • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After two innings of Sunday matinee baseball at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers trail the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-0. Nevertheless, it’s still a beautiful and cool day at the ballpark. With six innings left to be played, the Yanks have a chance.

Regardless of the outcome, today is about honoring the memory of our friend, Howard Goldin. On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, it’ll be tweleve months exactly when Howard passed away. A friend, a gentleman, Howard was well liked and respected. He is missed.

Tweleve months later, people at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field talk fondly of Howard. Many remember the gentle soul that he was. Knowing how much Howard loved coming to the ballpark, I felt that the best way I could honor his memory was to cover 100 Yanks/Mets games from the time he passed away up until his anniversary.

To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to cover that amount of games. Rather than foolishly announce that I’ll cover 100 games in his memory, I kept it to myself. Game in, game out, I arrived early and left late. While this wasn’t part of my life’s plan, I fully embraced it. Twelve months later, Howard isn’t here but the people who love him are.

To my friend, Howard, thank you. While covering 100 games in The Show hasn’t been easy, the past 12 months inside and outside the ballpark has changed me for the better.

With that said, Yanks trail the Brewers by a score of 4-3.